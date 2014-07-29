ZURICH, July 29 Swiss stocks were seen opening a
touch higher on Tuesday, helping to recoup the previous
session's falls and in line with European shares which were also
expected to rise.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1
percent at 8,534 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
UBS
UBS booked a 254 million euro ($341.25 million)
charge in the second quarter mainly to settle claims it helped
wealthy Germans to dodge taxes, and said it is cooperating with
inquiries about alternative trading system, also known as "dark
pools", from various American regulators.
For more click on
ROCHE
Roche said on Tuesday that European regulators
approved its drug Gazyvaro, or obinutuzumab, for patients with
chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, boosting the Swiss group's
line-up of new cancer treatments.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Temenos reaffirmed its full-year guidance as it
posted a second-quarter rise in sales of 2 percent compared to
the same period in 2013.
* AMS confirmed its outlook for substantial revenue
growth and further margin increases in the coming years, after
revenues in the second quarter of 2014 rose by 17 percent
compared to a year ago.
* Logitech was granted an extension until Aug. 29
by the SIX Swiss exchange to publish and submit its 2014 annual
report. The company had been due to publish the report by July
31.
* Novartis said its vaccine Bexsero has seen a
high uptake in the public vaccination programme to help protect
against meningitis B.
ECONOMY