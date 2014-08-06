ZURICH Aug 6 Swiss stocks were seen a touch
lower on Wednesday, after a deterioration in the situation in
Ukraine and disappointing U.S. corporate earnings prompted a
sell-off in equities globally.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent
at 8,315 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer,
said on Wednesday its net profit rose less than expected in the
second quarter, as the firm's chief executive warned he saw
prices weakening further in the insurance industry.
For more, click on
ROCHE
Roche said on Wednesday that European regulators
approved its drug Avastin as a treatment for women with ovarian
cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.
For more, click on
SWISSCOM
Swisscom said it controls 90.59 percent of
Publigroupe following a 214 Swiss franc per share
offer, after Swiss publishing house Tamedia bowed out
of a rival bid.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
Swiss CPI data for July due at 0715 GMT