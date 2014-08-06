ZURICH Aug 6 Swiss stocks were seen a touch lower on Wednesday, after a deterioration in the situation in Ukraine and disappointing U.S. corporate earnings prompted a sell-off in equities globally.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent at 8,315 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Wednesday its net profit rose less than expected in the second quarter, as the firm's chief executive warned he saw prices weakening further in the insurance industry.

ROCHE

Roche said on Wednesday that European regulators approved its drug Avastin as a treatment for women with ovarian cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.

SWISSCOM

Swisscom said it controls 90.59 percent of Publigroupe following a 214 Swiss franc per share offer, after Swiss publishing house Tamedia bowed out of a rival bid.

ECONOMY

Swiss CPI data for July due at 0715 GMT