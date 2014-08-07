ZURICH Aug 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Thursday after a run of company results, with traders waiting for the European Central Bank's rate decision.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.4 percent at 8,322 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NESTLE

Food group Nestle stood by its full-year outlook on Thursday and said it would launch an 8 billion Swiss franc share buyback after sales growth in emerging markets picked up in the second quarter.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

Zurich Insurance Group posted a lower-than-expected rise in net income for the second quarter on Thursday and said it had largely completed its job cuts in its restructuring programme.

ADECCO

The world's largest staffing company said underlying revenue growth slowed slightly to 5 percent in the second-quarter, underscoring the fragility of Europe's touch-and-go economic recovery.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Inficon said it posted a net profit of $8.3 million in the second quarter and confirmed its guidance for the full year.

* Vontobel Financial Products (Asia Pacific) named Thomas Sussli as its new head effective Oct. 1, and Eugen Lee as head of sales financial products, Asia Pacific, effective Sept. 1.

* AFG Arbonia Forster posted first half revenue of 447 million Swiss francs and a net loss of 2.6 million francs.

* Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA said revenues fell 23 percent in the first half to $161 million, generating profit for the period of $1.7 million.

* Coltene said first half sales inched up 1.3 percent to 76 million Swiss francs, generating net profit of 5.5 million francs, up 10.7 percent.

* Gategroup said it has strengthened its cooperation with China Aviation Investment Co., Ltd.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -1 points in July from one point in April, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.