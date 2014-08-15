ZURICH Aug 15 Swiss stocks were expected to
inch up on Friday, following Asian shares higher, as
conciliatory comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin
eased some fears over the crisis in Ukraine.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2
percent to 8,444 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) had approved the use of its Avastin cancer
drug in combination with chemotherapy to treat advanced cervical
cancer.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Phoenix Mecano said one-off charges and costs in
the mid-single-digit million range would probably push its
unadjusted result for the full year below that of the previous
year. Special items will not be taken into account when
calculating dividend, it said.
* VZ Group said it expected growing revenues for the
coming months and holds out the prospect of a higher dividend
for 2015, as net profit rose 10.5 percent in the first half to
32.9 million Swiss francs.
* Santhera said it completed the sale of 200,000
registered shares of common stock at an average price of 66.85
Swiss francs per share, generating 13.4 million Swiss francs in
gross proceeds for the company.
* Comet said net income rose 64.9 percent 4.4
million Swiss francs in the first half.
* Schweiter posted a rise in first-half net profit
to 20.8 million Swiss francs.
* Accu said net profit rose to 1.4 million Swiss
francs in the first half.
