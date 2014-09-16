ZURICH, Sept 16 Swiss shares were seen opening
little changed on Tuesday, with investors bracing for a possible
hawkish shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy stance the
Fed begins a two-day policy meeting later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
higher at 8,808 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sulzer said it will acquire Advanced Separation
Company, or ASCOM, an Arnheim, Netherlands-based provider of
oil, water and gas separation equipment, and ProLabNL, which has
capabilities to test equipment in oil field conditions.
Financial details of the transactions weren't disclosed.
* Lindt & Spruengli said it has completed the
billion-dollar-plus purchase of U.S. candy maker Russell Stover
after clinching all regulatory approvals required.
* Calida said first-half net profit rose 16.6
percent to 5.2 million Swiss francs (5.56 million US dollars)
after reorganizing and restructuring the recent acquisition of
Lafuma, and that the company is confident about full-year
prospects despite the subdued economic outlook.
* Bravofly said net income halved to 3.2 million
euros (4.14 million US dollars) due to costs linked with its
initial public offering, and confirmed full-year guidance for
gross travel value of 1.3 to 1.35 billion euros, revenues of 142
to 147 million euros, and adjusted earnings before interest,
tax and depreciation of 22 to 24 million euros.
* Newron said its first-half net loss nearly
doubled to 4.6 million euros following major investments into
drug development and preparations for regulatory submission of
its safinamide treatment.
ECONOMY
(1 US dollar = 0.9347 Swiss franc)
(1 US dollar = 0.7729 euro)