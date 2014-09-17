ZURICH, Sept 17 Swiss shares were seen rising on Wednesday, in line with European shares, which were expected to track a rally on Wall Street spurred by a report which shifted investor expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy statement due on Wednesday.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.4 percent to 8,820 points, according to the Swiss futures index at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

Roche's decision to buy U.S. biotech company InterMune ITMN.O for $8.3 billion last month was "exceptional" and not a sign of more ambitious plans for major acquisitions, the Swiss drugmaker's chief executive said on Tuesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

The U.S. Federal Reserve has asked Credit Suisse Group AG to immediately address problems relating to the bank's underwriting and sale of leveraged loans, or high-interest-rate loans used by private-equity firms to finance deals, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

RICHEMONT

Cartier owner Richemont said the pace of sales growth slowed to 4 percent in the five months to August on a constant currencies basis compared with 9 percent in the year-ago period, due to weakness in Asia Pacific.

SYNGENTA

A second company has sued Syngenta AG over sales of genetically modified corn seed not approved by China, raising the stakes for the Swiss-based seed maker by including byproducts used for animal feed in its complaint and seeking class-action status.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it will present new data from its established and pipeline medicine portfolio during the European Society for Medical Oncology 2014 Congress from Sept. 26-30 in Madrid.

* Novartis said it will showcase new data at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2014 from Sept. 26-30 in Madrid.

* Gategroup said chief financial officer and executive management board member, Thomas Bucher, will step down from his role at the end of this year. The company said an announcement on his succession will be made in due course.

* Meyer Burger announced the launch of an offering of up to 100 million Swiss francs in senior unsecured convertible bonds due in 2020, with an investor put option in 2018.

* Aryzta said it has exercised its call option to redeem all the outstanding amount of its hybrid instrument. The company said the hybrid instrument will be redeemed at par plus accrued interest to its holders on or about Oct. 28.

* SFS Group said Bernard Toh will hand over the role as head of the group's division electronics and the position as chief executive of Unisteel Technology, a company of the SFS Group, to George Poh with effect of Oct. 1.

ECONOMY

* Swiss ZEW for September due at 0900 GMT.