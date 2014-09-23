ZURICH, Sept 23 Swiss stocks were seen opening virtually unchanged on Tuesday, with better-than-expected economic data from China helping to support shares.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen little changed at 8,818 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

MOLECULAR PARTNERS

Swiss biotech company Molecular Partners said on Tuesday it plans to list its shares on Switzerland's SIX exchange in the fourth quarter.

* Meyer Burger said it had been awarded a contract by Hanwha Q Cells for delivery of MB-PERC upgrade equipment and technology in Europe and Asia.

* Dottikon said it would reduce share capital by 4.90 Swiss francs per registered share.

* Loeb said it will switch from the Swiss SIX Exchange to off-market electronic platform OTC-X of the Berner Kantonalbank on Oct. 1, 2015.

* Helvetia said it had secured 81.2 percent of Nationale Suisse shares after a takeover offer.

* BKW said it was issuing a convertible bond with a volume of around 165 million francs, maturing in 2020.