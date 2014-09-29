ZURICH, Sept 29 Swiss stocks were seen opening virtually unchanged on Monday, with European shares seen rising after upbeat economic data from the United States.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent to 8,768 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

UBS said it was launching a share-for-share exchange to set up a new holding company, UBS Group AG, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle said it named Chris Johnson, currently head of Nestle Americas, to take on the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Nestle Business Excellence. Laurent Freixe, currently head of zone Europe, will succeed Johnson as head of Americas. Luis Cantarell will take on responsibility for a newly defined zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

* Valiant has set aside enough provisions to cover any costs that might arise from the U.S. tax dispute, the bank's chairman Juerg Bucher was quoted as saying by Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag. Bucher declined to give details of the size of the provisions in the interview.

* Syngenta said it had appointed Jon Parr as Chief Operating Officer for Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and Latin America.

* Roche said it had purchased shares in tender offer for InterMune Inc at $74.00 per share and expects to complete the acquistion later on Monday.

* Aryzta said underlying fully-diluted net profit increased by 18.3 pct to 378 million euros for the financial year ending July 31.