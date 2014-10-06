ZURICH, Oct 6 - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on
Monday, in line with European markets seen rising after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures sparked a rally in
stock markets worldwide.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NOVARTIS
Swiss pharma group Novartis said on Monday it had entered
into a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combination
treatments for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
UBS
Switzerland has handed over to the French authorities
documents on 300 customers of UBS AG suspected of evading tax, a
Swiss newspaper said on Sunday.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Emmi said it was selling the yogurt manufacturer
Trentinalatte S.p.A. in Roverè della Luna, Italy, to the LIVIA
Group based in Munich and Vienna for an undisclosed price.
* Galderma, a healthcare company owned by Nestle,
said that it has initiated a Phase II clinical trial of a novel
muscle relaxant in the United States.
* Holcim said that it has not yet received the
last compensation installment of $97.5 million in connection
with the nationalization of Holcim Venezuela in 2008 and could
pursue legal steps if necessary.
* Kuka Aktiengesellschaft said it has published its
purchasing offer for Swisslog shares.
* The Swiss Takeover Board has ascertained the compliance of
the public exchange offer of UBS Group AG to the
shareholders of UBS AG with the purpose to establish a holding
company structure.
ECONOMY
* SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT.