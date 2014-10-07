ZURICH Oct 7 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly lower on Tuesday taking their cue from a weaker close on Wall Street and a tentative performance in Asia.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening down 0.2 percent at 8,703 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

UBS's French arm is planning to restructure its asset management business and is in consultation with unions over possible layoffs, as the Swiss bank continues to sharpen its focus on private banking.

SYNGENTA

Farmers from the biggest U.S. corn-growing states have sued Syngenta AG over sales of genetically modified corn seed not approved by China, joining global exporters in pursuing damages from the Swiss-based company.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia said it a road construction contract worth around 96 million Swiss francs was awarded to a joint venture lead-managed by the company. Implenia's share of the contract is 25 percent.

* Kuoni said Rolf Schafroth, executive vice President and head of its global travel services division, was taking over management of the outbound and specialists division on Oct. 13, succeeding Stefan Leser who is leaving the company.[KUNN.S>.

* Peach Property Group said it has agreed to sell its "Am Zirkus 1" project in Berlin to a special property fund of KanAm Grund for an undisclosed price. The execution of the sale, which is based on the fulfillment of several qualitative conditions, will allow Peach Property Group to generate a cash flow of 10-12 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* CPI data for September expected at 0715 GMT.

* Swiss retail sales for August due at 0715 GMT.

* The Swiss Federal Treasury reopened a 1.25 pct bond maturing in 2024 and a 2.0 pct bond maturing in 2064 in its latest auction