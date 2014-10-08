ZURICH Oct 8 Swiss stocks were seen opening lower on Wednesday, adding to losses in the previous session as investors' concerns mount over the strength of global growth.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.5 percent at 8,523 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG said on Wednesday three members of its executive committee would leave the company following the completion of transactions with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) GSK.L and Eli Lilly LLY.N expected in the first half of 2015.

SWISSCOM

Telecom operator Swisscom is considering a possible sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is worth up to 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) and has been a target for Vodafone, sources familiar with the situation said.

HOLCIM

Irish cement maker CRH has teamed up with Mexican rival Cemex to explore a bid for all the assets industry giants Lafarge and Holcim must sell to get the go-ahead for their planned merger from competition watchdogs, according to several people familiar with the matter.

SYNGENTA

Swiss-based seed firm Syngenta had applied for cultivation approval for its MIR162 GMO corn in China, but later halted the process to focus on winning import approval for the grain, a company spokesman told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Molecular Partners said it had set the price range for its initial public offering at 28-35 Swiss francs per share and expects the first on Oct. 22.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. patent office had issued the notice of allowance of its patent application for Uceris.

* HIAG Immobilien said it had acquired the roughly 130,000 square metre site of the former Swissmetal Industries AG from Weidenareal Metall AG.

* The SIX Swiss Exchange said it had granted an application by Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG to delist all of its listed registered shares with a par value of 0.50 Swiss francs per share.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate was unchanged in September from the previous month at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.

* Result of federal bond auction due after 0900 GMT