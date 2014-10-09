ZURICH Oct 9 Swiss stocks were seen opening
higher on Wednesday, tracking European shares, buoyed by
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold back from
raising interest rates until the economy is stronger.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 1
percent at 8,606 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) had granted "Priority Review" of Lucentis for the
treatment of diabetic retinopathy.
* Helvetia said it had gained approvals for the
takeover of Nationale Suisse.
* Implenia said it had acquired orders worth around
65 million Swiss francs in Zurich.
ECONOMY
0800 GMT Speech by Jean-Pierre Danthine