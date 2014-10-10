ZURICH Oct 10 Swiss stocks were seen opening
lower on Friday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street as mounting
worries over the strength of the global economy spooked
investors.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.7
percent at 8,425 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
GIVAUDAN
The world's biggest maker of flavours and fragrances said
like-for-like sales rose 4.3 percent in the third quarter as
strong demand in emerging markets helped it offset a weaker
performance in Europe and North America.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said data at the European Academy of
Dermatology and Venereology annual meeting show consistent
efficacy of AIN457 (secukinumab) in clearing skin of psoriasis
patients.
* EMS Group said net sales rose 3.4 percent in the
first nine months of the year to 1.49 billion Swiss francs. For
the business year 2014, it continues to expect net sales to
close slightly above previous year and net operating income
(EBIT) to increase slightly over-proportionately.
* Helvetia said it had 96.29 percent of the
Nationale Suisse shares listed on Aug. 8 after the
additional acceptance period for its public tender offer ended.
ECONOMY