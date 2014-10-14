ZURICH Oct 14 Swiss stocks were seen falling
slightly on Tuesday, following some Asian shares lower, on
renewed worries about the health of the global economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.6
percent at 8,292 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
Former high-ranking UBS bank executive Raoul Weil goes to
trial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday for allegedly
helping thousands of Americans avoid paying taxes by concealing
up to $20 billion in secret Swiss bank accounts.
GEBERIT
Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG > said it would
buy Finland-based bath and toilet company Sanitec Corp
in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.4 billion, to expand its
product offering in the medium-to high-end segment.
SONOVA
Switzerland's Sonova unveiled new products on Tuesday that
consume less energy and can connect wireless hearing aids to
bluetooth enabled cell phones, as it looks to innovation to help
maintain its lead as the world's top hearing aid maker.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Publigroupe said it obtained an exemption from
obligations for maintaining its listing following the settlement
of the public tender offer of Swisscom, which holds
today more than 98 percent of its share capital and voting
rights of PubliGroupe Ltd.
* Bossard Holding AG said sales in the first nine
months rose to 473.5 million Swiss francs, an increase of 4.1
percent over the previous year in local currencies. It expects
fourth quarter sales to remain on the level of the third
quarter.
ECONOMY
Sept producer, import prices due at 0715 GMT