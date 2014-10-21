ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, supported by growing optimism over corporate earnings.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8,298 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ACTELION

Europe's biggest biotech company raised its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday for the second consecutive quarter buoyed by a healthy uptake of its new heart and lung drug.

For more, click on

NOVARTIS

An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously recommended the use of Novartis AG's anti-inflammation drug in patients with a type of psoriasis, paving the way for its approval.

For more, click on

SYNGENTA

A federal appeals court has opened the door for Syngenta Seeds to revive a lawsuit it brought against Bunge North America in 2011 over the agribusiness company's refusal of a type of genetically modified corn.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler revised up its full-year net profit forecast after posting first-half net earnings of 703 million Swiss francs, "significantly exceeding" the result for the year-ago period, the company said.

* Aryzta said it will increase a hybrid security launched earlier this month, with a coupon of 3.5 percent and undated with an initial call date by the company after five years and six months, by 45 million Swiss francs (47.68 million US dollars) to 190 million francs total.

* Gurit said third-quarter sales fell more than 5 percent on the quarter to 83.7 million francs, and that it expects full-year net sales around 330 million.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said Ferring's CORTIMENT MMX, a new treatment for ulcerative colitis, has been given European approval. It plans to launch the product in coming months.

* ams AG said revenues rose 35 percent in the third quarter to 132.8 million euros, generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 22.5 million. It says it sees strong profitability continuing in the fourth quarter and expects an EBIT margin on a comparable level quarter-on-quarter.

* Panalpina said net forwarding revenue for the first nine months of 2014 dipped by 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

* GAM Holding said its assets under management rose by 3 percent to 75.6 billion Swiss francs in the third quarter.

* Gottex said client assets at the end of September totalled $8.71 billion.

* Implenia said it had won a contract to build a 93 million Swiss franc tram and bus depot in Vernier, Switzerland.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 2.2 percent in September to 17.5 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

(1 US dollar = 0.9437 Swiss franc)