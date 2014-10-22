ZURICH Oct 22 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Wednesday, boosted by positive corporate results and expectations of further action by the European Central Bank to support the region's economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.5 percent at 8,445 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ABB

The Swiss engineering group posted a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter orders, helped by demand from the oil and gas industries, but said the outlook for the global economy was increasingly uncertain.

For more, click on

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said it would spend 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) to upgrade its Basel headquarters, a vote of confidence in its Swiss base despite ongoing uncertainty over the country's immigration laws.

For more, click on

MOLECULAR PARTNERS

Swiss biotech company Molecular Partners IPO-MOLE.S said on Tuesday it had decided to put its initial public offering on hold until further notice due to adverse market conditions.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orior AG said it has appointed Daniel Lutz as the group's new chief executive. Lutz, who is currently managing director of Nestle Food and Beverage in the Greater China region, will begin his new role in February 2015.

* Temenos said non-IFRS earnings per share were $0.28 in the third quarter, unchanged from the prior year, and confirmed its full-year guidance.

* Helvetia said it has placed a Dual-Tranche-Senior-Bond of 375 million Swiss francs and thus successfully completed the financing of the Nationale Suisse Schweizerische Versicherung AG (Nationale Suisse) take-over.

* Inficon posted third-quarter net income of $9 million, a 43 percent rise compared with the same period last year, and gave more precise financial forecasts for 2014.

* Dual Real Estate Investment posted first-half net profit before revaluation of 1.96 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday current interest rates were appropriate and the central bank would defend its cap on the Swiss franc with unlimited purchases of foreign currency and take further measures if needed.