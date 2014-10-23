ZURICH Oct 23 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, in line with European shares, as some
weak corporate results added to a subdued tone for global
equities overnight.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.3
percent at 8,478 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank was cautiously optimistic for the year-end,
as it posted third-quarter profit that beat expectations on
Thursday.
NESTLE
Nestle has no plans to close any of its eight
factories or curb output in cocoa and coffee-rich West and
Central Africa because of Ebola, but is ready to adapt if it
spreads, the Chief Executive of the world's largest food company
said.
STRAUMANN
The world's largest maker of dental implants raised its
full-year sales and profit outlook on Thursday after the pace of
revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter, and said its
chief financial officer was stepping down for personal reasons.
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker said two late-stage trials showed its drug
secukinumab improved symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis, a
debilitating joint condition of the spine.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Logitech said second-quarter net profit more than
doubled to $36.1 million and the company backed its full-year
expectations for approximately $2.16 billion in sales if foreign
currency rates remain somewhat stable as well as $170 million in
operating income.
* Swiss Finance & Property Investment posted net
income of 2.5 million Swiss francs for the first nine months of
2014, a pro rata increase of 23 percent compared with the
previous year.
* Dufry said it had signed a concession agreement
with the Kenya Airports Authority for development and management
of duty free retail services under a single master license at
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport until 2024.
* Warteck Invest said it had named Stefan Hilber as
its chief financial officer.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition reported
consolidated revenue of 197.9 million Swiss francs in the third
quarter, down 2.8 percent in constant currencies from the
equivalent quarter last year.
