ZURICH Nov 5 Swiss stocks were expected to open
higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from losses in the previous
session, and boosted by positive earnings reports from companies
elsewhere in Europe.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.5
percent to 8,760 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche will spend 450 million Swiss francs
($470 million) over the next three years to build a new
diagnostics manufacturing facility in China to meet rising Asian
demand for clinical tests, the company said on Wednesday.
For more, click on
HOLCIM
French cement maker Lafarge, which is preparing to merge
with Swiss-based Holcim, confirmed its 550 million euro ($690
million) 2015 cost-saving goal on Wednesday as it delivered
third-quarter profits in line with expectations.
For more, click on:
UBS
U.S. prosecutors did not present enough hard evidence to
link a former top UBS AG banker to subordinates' schemes to help
wealthy Americans hide $20 billion in secret accounts from tax
authorities, jurors from the trial told Reuters on Tuesday.
For more, click on
MOLECULAR PARTNERS
The biotech company is expected to make its market debut on
the Swiss stock exchange.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nestle said W. Patrick McGinnis will become
non-executive chairman of its Nestle Purina PetCare division
from Jan. 1, 2015. Joseph R. Sivewright will succeed McGinnis as
CEO of the petcare unit.
* Dottikon ES said it plans to increase its current
strategic share of 34 percent of SYSTAG, System Technik AG.
* Helvetia said it would expand its branch network
in Switzerland to 81 branches from 61 previously.
ECONOMY
* Swiss CPI data for October due at 0815 GMT