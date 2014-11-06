ZURICH Nov 6 Swiss stocks were expected to open
unchanged on Thursday while European markets were seen opening
lower with many traders focusing on the European Central Bank's
policy meeting later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance Group posted a bigger-than-expected 16
percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, as the
company released less money set aside to pay off claims.
NOBEL BIOCARE
The Swiss dental implant maker, which has agreed to be
bought by U.S. healthcare company Danaher, confirmed its
full-year sales and profitability targets on Thursday as it
posted quarterly profit that beat expectations.
ADECCO
The world's biggest staffing firm by sales said revenue
growth slowed in the third quarter, hurt by weaker-than-expected
growth in France and Germany.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
The Swiss chocolate maker said its chief executive would
step down by the end of the current fiscal year after an
acceleration in volume growth allowed it to confirm its mid-term
financial targets.
SWISSCOM
The telecoms group said on Thursday third-quarter net profit
rose 20 percent, beating analysts' forecasts.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuoni said net profit rose to 52.5 million Swiss
francs in the first nine months of the year.
* Novavest said shareholders at its extraordinary
general meeting had approved a capital increase.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -11 points
in October from -1 point in July.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)