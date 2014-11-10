ZURICH Nov 10 Swiss stocks were expected to
open unchanged on Monday, in line with European markets seen
mixed after China's annual consumer inflation remained near a
five-year low in October, further evidence that the world's
second-largest economy is cooling.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged
at 8,819 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BANKS
British regulators investigating allegations of collusion
and manipulation in the foreign exchange market could fine a
group of six banks, including UBS, as early as next
Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
The Financial Times reported on Monday that UBS might settle
allegations of misconduct at its precious metals trading
business alongside the forex settlement.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Goldbach Group AG said SIX Swiss Exchange had
authorised it to join the Domestic Standard from Dec 8.
* Novartis said it would reveal phase III data for
AIN457 (secukinumab) in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing
spondylitis at ACR 2014.
* SFS Group said its free float had increased to
42.6 percent.
* Thurgauer KB said chief executive Peter Hinder
was leaving the bank and would be succeeded by Heinz Huber with
immediate effect.
* Valora said it was acquiring Naville, a
small-outlet retailer with 180 points of sale in western
Switzerland, from Lagardere Services for an enterprise-value
purchase price of 90 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY