ZURICH Nov 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open a touch higher on Tuesday after U.S. stocks extended their run of record closes overnight and Japanese stocks rose.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,874 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NESTLE

Nestle, one of the world's top food companies, apologized on Monday for an offensive tweet about 43 missing trainee teachers apparently massacred in southwest Mexico, saying it was "unauthorized".

CREDIT SUISSE

Wounded U.S. veterans and family members of U.S. soldiers killed in Iraq sued five European banks including Credit Suisse on Monday, seeking to hold them responsible for shootings and roadside bombings because they allegedly processed Iranian money that paid for the attacks.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit said its chief financial officer Markus Knuesli Amacker would leave the firm by May 2015 in "best mutual consent" and will look for other professional challenges.

* Swiss Prime Site said nine-month profit rose to 169.8 milion Swiss francs ($175.9 million) from 160.6 million francs year-ago, and that it expects full-year earnings before interest and tax and net profit figures up on the year as well as net rental income in the neighbourhood of 440 million francs.

* Swissquote said it will propose Jean-Christophe Pernollet as a new board member, replacing Paul Otth who is not standing for reelection.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said it is reopening a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2025 in a tender.