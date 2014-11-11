ZURICH Nov 11 Swiss stocks were expected to
open a touch higher on Tuesday after U.S. stocks extended their
run of record closes overnight and Japanese stocks rose.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
higher at 8,874 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
NESTLE
Nestle, one of the world's top food companies,
apologized on Monday for an offensive tweet about 43 missing
trainee teachers apparently massacred in southwest Mexico,
saying it was "unauthorized".
CREDIT SUISSE
Wounded U.S. veterans and family members of U.S. soldiers
killed in Iraq sued five European banks including Credit Suisse
on Monday, seeking to hold them responsible for
shootings and roadside bombings because they allegedly processed
Iranian money that paid for the attacks.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gurit said its chief financial officer Markus
Knuesli Amacker would leave the firm by May 2015 in "best mutual
consent" and will look for other professional challenges.
* Swiss Prime Site said nine-month profit rose to
169.8 milion Swiss francs ($175.9 million) from 160.6 million
francs year-ago, and that it expects full-year earnings before
interest and tax and net profit figures up on the year as well
as net rental income in the neighbourhood of 440 million francs.
* Swissquote said it will propose Jean-Christophe
Pernollet as a new board member, replacing Paul Otth who is not
standing for reelection.
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Treasury said it is reopening a 1.5
percent bond maturing in 2025 in a tender.