ZURICH Nov 14 Swiss stocks were seen opening
flat on Friday, in line with European shares, following fresh
signs of slowing Chinese growth.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged
at 8,954 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
JULIUS BAER
Julius Baer said it is within its target for winning fresh
funds from wealthy clients and close to wrapping up its
acquisition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's India-based
private bank.
BANKING
A former vice president at Swiss private bank Rahn & Bodmer
was indicted in the United States on charges of conspiring to
help Americans evade taxes by using secret accounts.
SWISS LIFE
Talanx, Germany's No.3 insurer, said it made a
net capital gain of 214 million euros ($267 mln) on the sale of
its remaining 5 percent stake in peer Swiss Life.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss insurer Baloise said it expected an
"exceptionally good" profit for 2014, as it posted a 7 percent
rise in total premium volume for the first nine months of the
year.
* Logitech said it has appointed auditing firm KPMG
as independent registered public accounting firm after its
current accountant, PricewaterhouseCoopers, said earlier this
month that it is not independent with respect to the second
quarter of financial year 2015.
* Flughafen Zurich said the number of passengers
traveling in October rose 5.5 percent on the year to 2,394,184
and cargo rose 2.9 percent to 36,610 tons.
* Datacolor posted a fall in net income for the
fiscal year 2013/14 to $4.1 million from $4.5 million a year
earlier.
ECONOMY