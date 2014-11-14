ZURICH Nov 14 Swiss stocks were seen opening flat on Friday, in line with European shares, following fresh signs of slowing Chinese growth.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 8,954 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer said it is within its target for winning fresh funds from wealthy clients and close to wrapping up its acquisition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's India-based private bank.

BANKING

A former vice president at Swiss private bank Rahn & Bodmer was indicted in the United States on charges of conspiring to help Americans evade taxes by using secret accounts.

SWISS LIFE

Talanx, Germany's No.3 insurer, said it made a net capital gain of 214 million euros ($267 mln) on the sale of its remaining 5 percent stake in peer Swiss Life.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss insurer Baloise said it expected an "exceptionally good" profit for 2014, as it posted a 7 percent rise in total premium volume for the first nine months of the year.

* Logitech said it has appointed auditing firm KPMG as independent registered public accounting firm after its current accountant, PricewaterhouseCoopers, said earlier this month that it is not independent with respect to the second quarter of financial year 2015.

* Flughafen Zurich said the number of passengers traveling in October rose 5.5 percent on the year to 2,394,184 and cargo rose 2.9 percent to 36,610 tons.

* Datacolor posted a fall in net income for the fiscal year 2013/14 to $4.1 million from $4.5 million a year earlier.