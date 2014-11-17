ZURICH Nov 17 Swiss stocks were seen opening
lower on Monday, hit by worries over the pace of global growth
after data showed Japan, the world's third-largest economy,
slipped into recession.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent
lower at 8,875 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
UBS AG, among the six banks fined this week for
their role in the global foreign exchange scandal, is looking at
clawing back bonuses from its traders.
For more, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse AG will face a public hearing over
whether or not the U.S. government should allow the Swiss bank
to manage Americans' retirement funds after its decision to
plead guilty to tax crimes.
John Trousdale, vice chairman of global mergers and
acquisitions at Credit Suisse AG, will leave the Swiss
bank to join the new advisory firm headed by star investment
banker Paul Taubman, according to people familiar with the
matter.
For more, click on
ROCHE
Roche said on Monday that the U.S. health regulator
approved its Avastin drug as a treatment for women with ovarian
cancer that is resistant to platinum-containing chemotherapy.
For more, click on
SONOVA
Sonova, the world's largest maker of hearing aids,
said it would buy back 500 million Swiss francs (522.14 million
US dollars) of its own shares in the next three years and lift
its payout ratio.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Geberit expects the $1.7 billion acquisition of
Nordic ceramics maker Sanitec Corp announced last
month to add at least 10 percent to earnings per share from the
first year on, the Swiss company's Chief Executive told Finanz
und Wirtschaft on Saturday. Separately, the maker of toilet and
piping systems published the offering document to the
shareholders of Sanitec as the acceptance period, which runs
until Dec. 22, begins.
* Nobel Biocare said Danaher holds 78.52
percent of its shares following a $2.2 billion takeover bid in
September.
* Roche said its Genentech unit won U.S. Food and
Drug Administration approval for Avastin in combination with
chemotherapy for the treatment of women with platinum-resistant,
recurrent ovarian cancer.
* Schindler Holding said it decided to establish a
new organisational structure with two dedicated global heads,
one for new installations and supply chain and one for the
service business.
* Novartis said its secukinumab drug was shown to
work in patients with psoriatic arthritis.
* Logitech said it filed a quarterly report for the
first quarter of financial year 2015 with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commision, and continues to work on filing the
second-quarter report as soon as possible.
* Aryzta AG announced the pricing of 250 million
euros hybrid securities to be issued on Nov 21 by its Irish
incorporated financing vehicle, Aryzta Euro Finance Limited.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank repeated its opposition to a
referendum on boosting gold reserves and ruled out creating a
sovereign wealth fund to manage reserves of the precious metal.
For more, click on