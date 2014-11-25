ZURICH Nov 25 Swiss stocks were expected to
open flat on Tuesday, consolidating after posting gains last
week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost
unchanged at 9,062 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had extended a priority review period by up to
three months for a new drug application for the treatment of a
type of bone marrow cancer.
For more click on
ROCHE
Genentech, U.S. biotech unit of Roche Holding,
faces growing pressure over a decision to allow only a handful
of distributors to supply three of the world's most widely used
cancer drugs, a move that prominent hospitals say will create
delays and raise costs.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swisscom : The Swiss competition watchdog said it
would look more closely at the planned merger between Swisscom's
and Tamedia's address list activities.
* Gategroup Holding AG said it had appointed
Christoph Schmitz as its new chief financial officer and member
of the executive management board. Schmitz will take up his new
position on Jan. 19, succeeding Thomas Bucher.
* Goldbach Group AG said it had approved the
appointment of Raoul Gerber to its management team. Gerber will
officially assume his post as chief commercial officer on
Goldbach's executive committee as of Jan. 1.
* Orascom Development Holding posted net profit
attributable to shareholders of 36.4 million Swiss francs for
the first nine months of the year, compared with a 75.8 million
franc loss in the same period in 2013.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it would team up
with Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy to collaborate on a
benefit/risk study in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
ECONOMY