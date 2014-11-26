ZURICH Nov 26 Swiss stocks were seen opening
higher on Wednesday, in line with European shares, buoyed by
brighter economic growth data from the United States.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent at
9,053 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
Switzerland's largest bank said 90.4 percent of shares had
been tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company,
part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more
easily in a crisis.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco said its regional head of Germany and
Austria Andreas Dinges will step down at the end of June 2015
for personal reasons.
* Swiss Prime Site said its finance chief Peter
Wullschleger will leave the company at the end of 2014.
* Cicor said it had been awarded a major contract
by the Kaercher Group for the manufacture of modules for
high-pressure cleaning systems, with a contract volume for the
control systems of close to 10 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
UBS consumption indicator for October slipped to 1.29 from
1.39 in the previous month.
