ZURICH Nov 28 Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Friday, though a further drop in crude oil prices and the prospect of more expansive European monetary policy is set to underpin shares.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 9,129, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

Italy's pharmaceutical watchdog AIFA suspended two batches of anti-flu vaccine FLUAD made by Switzerland's Novartis on Thursday, saying three deaths potentially connected to the drug had been reported.

Novartis' new heart failure drug was granted a speedier evaluation by the European health regulator, shortening the review by 60 days, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

NESTLE

French cosmetics giant L'Oreal and food group Nestle on Thursday announced their intention to end their nutritional supplement joint venture Inneov as of the first quarter of next year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek said the watchmaker stood by a forecast of full-year sales growth of between 2 and 6 percent, but that foreign currency swings could scotch the target, in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt on Friday.

* Swatch Group said it has purchased the six-story Grieder - Louis Vuitton building at Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse 30 from Credit Suisse for an undisclosed price.

* Baloise said the head of Basler Versicherungen in Germany Jan De Meulder has decided to retire at the end of April, and that an announcement regarding a successor will be made in due course.

* Valiant said it would expand its top management by hiring Martin Vogler and Christoph Wille as head of private and corporate clients and head of distribution, respectively, in order to tap new growth including through digital banking.

* Dottikon said its first-half net loss narrowed to 3.2 million Swiss francs ($3.31 million) on stable revenue of 39.1 million francs, and in its full-year outlook said it expects to broaden its customer, project, and product base through new project acquisitions.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition and The Ueda Yagi Group unveiled a Japanese derivatives brokerage joint venture, without disclosing financial details.

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said Elon Shalev was elected chairman at its shareholders meeting.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland's lead indicator is due at 0800 GMT.

