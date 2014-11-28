ZURICH Nov 28 Swiss stocks were expected to
open unchanged on Friday, though a further drop in crude oil
prices and the prospect of more expansive European monetary
policy is set to underpin shares.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at
9,129, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
Italy's pharmaceutical watchdog AIFA suspended two batches
of anti-flu vaccine FLUAD made by Switzerland's Novartis
on Thursday, saying three deaths potentially connected
to the drug had been reported.
Novartis' new heart failure drug was granted a
speedier evaluation by the European health regulator, shortening
the review by 60 days, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
For more, click on:
NESTLE
French cosmetics giant L'Oreal and food group
Nestle on Thursday announced their intention to end
their nutritional supplement joint venture Inneov as of the
first quarter of next year.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek said the
watchmaker stood by a forecast of full-year sales growth of
between 2 and 6 percent, but that foreign currency swings could
scotch the target, in an interview with German newspaper
Handelsblatt on Friday.
* Swatch Group said it has purchased the six-story
Grieder - Louis Vuitton building at Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse 30
from Credit Suisse for an undisclosed price.
* Baloise said the head of Basler Versicherungen
in Germany Jan De Meulder has decided to retire at the end of
April, and that an announcement regarding a successor will be
made in due course.
* Valiant said it would expand its top management
by hiring Martin Vogler and Christoph Wille as head of private
and corporate clients and head of distribution, respectively, in
order to tap new growth including through digital banking.
* Dottikon said its first-half net loss narrowed to
3.2 million Swiss francs ($3.31 million) on stable revenue of
39.1 million francs, and in its full-year outlook said it
expects to broaden its customer, project, and product base
through new project acquisitions.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition and The Ueda Yagi
Group unveiled a Japanese derivatives brokerage joint venture,
without disclosing financial details.
* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said Elon Shalev was
elected chairman at its shareholders meeting.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland's lead indicator is due at 0800 GMT.
(1 Swiss franc = 0.8323 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.9655 Swiss franc)