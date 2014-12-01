ZURICH Dec 1 Swiss stocks were expected to open
lower on Monday, mirroring falls on other European bourses, as
investors stayed cautios ahead of a raft of manufacturing data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.2
percent at the open to 9,129 points, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NOVARTIS
Novartis said on Monday its drug Gilenya failed to meet its
main goal in a late-stage study as a treatment for primary
progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS).
NESTLE
Singapore's High Court has ruled in favour of a local food-
maker that Nestle SA said infringed its intellectual property
rights over a chocolate wafer product, a Singapore newspaper
reported on Saturday, citing the judgment.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Holcim said it has received the final
compensation installment of $97.5 million in connection with the
nationalisation of Holcim Venezuela in 2008. The agreed total
compensation amount for the nationalisation was $650 million.
* Sonova said it has decided to initiate a share
buyback programme announced on Nov. 17th with a maximum overall
value of 500 million Swiss francs.
* Emmi said it has sold its production facility for
aseptic dairy products in the U.S. to the Kansas-based KanPak,
LLC. The sale price was not disclosed.
* Tecan adjusted its full-year 2014 organic sales
outlook to low-single digit percentage growth. It confirmed its
target for group operating profitability.
* Von Roll said it has decided to sell its
transformer business unit to Swiss-based company International
Transformer, bringing in liquidity worth about 40 million Swiss
francs. The transaction will have a negative impact of about 33
million francs on the current financial year.
* Pelikan Holding AG said it would delist its shares
from the Six Swiss exchange with a par value of 65 Swiss francs
on March 2, 2015. The last trading day is Feb. 27.
* Myriad Group has agreed to work together with
Hootsuite in Latin America.
ECONOMY
* Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected proposals on Sunday
to boost gold reserves and impose strict new curbs on
immigration, averting a potential nightmare for policymakers
struggling with a popular backlash against the country's open
borders.
* Swiss PMI data due at 0830 GMT.