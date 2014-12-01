ZURICH Dec 1 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday, mirroring falls on other European bourses, as investors stayed cautios ahead of a raft of manufacturing data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.2 percent at the open to 9,129 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis said on Monday its drug Gilenya failed to meet its main goal in a late-stage study as a treatment for primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS).

NESTLE

Singapore's High Court has ruled in favour of a local food- maker that Nestle SA said infringed its intellectual property rights over a chocolate wafer product, a Singapore newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the judgment.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Holcim said it has received the final compensation installment of $97.5 million in connection with the nationalisation of Holcim Venezuela in 2008. The agreed total compensation amount for the nationalisation was $650 million.

* Sonova said it has decided to initiate a share buyback programme announced on Nov. 17th with a maximum overall value of 500 million Swiss francs.

* Emmi said it has sold its production facility for aseptic dairy products in the U.S. to the Kansas-based KanPak, LLC. The sale price was not disclosed.

* Tecan adjusted its full-year 2014 organic sales outlook to low-single digit percentage growth. It confirmed its target for group operating profitability.

* Von Roll said it has decided to sell its transformer business unit to Swiss-based company International Transformer, bringing in liquidity worth about 40 million Swiss francs. The transaction will have a negative impact of about 33 million francs on the current financial year.

* Pelikan Holding AG said it would delist its shares from the Six Swiss exchange with a par value of 65 Swiss francs on March 2, 2015. The last trading day is Feb. 27.

* Myriad Group has agreed to work together with Hootsuite in Latin America.

ECONOMY

* Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected proposals on Sunday to boost gold reserves and impose strict new curbs on immigration, averting a potential nightmare for policymakers struggling with a popular backlash against the country's open borders.

* Swiss PMI data due at 0830 GMT.