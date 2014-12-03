ZURICH Dec 3 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly lower on Wednesday, dragged down by Nestle, while
European shares were expected to rise.
Bank Goldman Sachs cut its rating of the Swiss food group
stock to "sell" from "neutral", traders said, prompting a 0.8
percent slide in the company's shares in pre-market trade,
indications from Julius Baer showed.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent
at the open to 9,127 points, according to Julius Baer's
premarket indications.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said a regional court in Italy had
upheld a decision by Italian antitrust authorities which found
Novartis and Roche colluded in anti-competitive
practices.
For more, click on
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Cocoa global supply will exceed demand in the current
2014/15 market year, the chief executive of Barry Callebaut ,
the world's biggest maker of industrial chocolate, said on
Tuesday.
For more, click on
SWISSLOG
German industrial robots maker Kuka said it was
aiming for a full takeover of Swiss logistics group Swisslog
after well over 80 percent of shares in the company were
tendered in a public offer.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kudelski Group said it signed a multi-year patent
license agreement with VEVO, LLC, a music, video and
entertainment platform provider that provides VEVO with a
license to Kudelski's patent portfolio.
* u-blox said it acquired the automotive-grade
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi module products and a team of key engineers
from lesswire AG, a subsidiary of the PRETTL group.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss economy grew by 0.6 percent in the third quarter
from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs (SECO) said.