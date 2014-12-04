ZURICH Dec 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open
slightly higher, in line with European markets seen tracking
gains in the U.S. and Asia, with improving U.S. economic outlook
and expectations of further stimulus from the European Central
Bank boosting sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOVARTIS
There is no evidence that Novartis's flu vaccine Fluad
caused serious events including deaths in Italy, experts at the
European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer said Bernard Keller will retire from
the Executive Board at the end of 2014.
ECONOMY