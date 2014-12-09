ZURICH Dec 9 Swiss stocks were expected to open
down on Tuesday, mirroring weaker equities in the United States
and Asia, with a further drop in oil prices to a five-year low
seen hurting energy stocks.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent
lower at 9,147.75 points, according to premarket indications
from bank Julius Baer, and the SMI future was
indicated 0.7 percent lower at 9,132.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
UBS
Swiss investment bank UBS has hired commodity
analyst Lachlan Shaw to join its research team in Australia, the
bank confirmed on Tuesday.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swisscom said it will buy Veltigroup and its
companies LAN expert, insentia and ITS in order to expand its
information and communications technology offering for business
customers and its presence in western Switzerland. The parties
have agreed not to disclose details of the purchase price.
* Mobile messaging company Snapchat has poached Credit
Suisse technology banker Imran Khan, according to a
report in the Wall Street Journal.
* Roche said early data in a trial of its
hemophilia A therapy ACE910 showed a reduction in bleeding rates
in all patients. The Swiss drugmaker said it plans to move into
more advanced clinical trials of the treatment in 2015.
* Schaffner said its fiscal year 2013/14 net profit
doubled to 12.6 million Swiss francs.
* Molecular Partners said it will receive a
milestone payment of $2 million after Janssen Biotech, Inc.
exercises an option for exclusive rights to a multi-specific
DARPin program.
* Inficon Holding said that Credit Suisse Funds AG
now holds less than 3 percent of the voting rights in the
company after a sale on Dec. 2.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate edged higher to a
non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in November from 3.1 percent
in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs said.
* The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was reopening two 1.25
percent bonds maturing in 2026 and 2037, respectively, in a
tender.