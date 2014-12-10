ZURICH Dec 10 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Wednesday, recouping some recent losses
amid a rise in U.S. stocks overnight and mixed Asian trading.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent
higher at 9,087 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer, and the SMI future FSMIc1 was
indicated 0.4 percent lower at 9,081.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
UBS AG aims to triple the assets that its U.S.
wealth management clients keep in fee-based accounts within
seven to 10 years, a top executive said on Tuesday.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika AG, in the midst of a takeover by
Saint-Gobain, said it had received a request from
Schenker Winkler Holding AG, which represents more than 10
percent of the company's share capital, to hold an extraordinary
general meeting. Its proposals include removing Paul Haelg,
Monika Ribar and Daniel Sauter as current members of the board
of directors. The board of directors will examine the request
and proposals and will comment in due course, the company said.
* Roche said results demonstrated the prognostic
value of its Elecsys preeclampsia test to predict the absence of
preeclampsia for one week and the development of it within the
subsequent four weeks.
* Vontobel said its asset management arm, which is
currently part of Bank Vontobel AG, will be run as an
independent legal entity and a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Vontobel Holding AG in future.
* Bank Coop said it had appointed Hanspeter Ackermann
as its new chief executive, replacing Andreas Waespi who left
the bank in July. Ackermann will take up his new role by April 1
at the latest, the company said.
* Danaher Corp held 96.96 percent of shares in Nobel
Biocare at the end of the additional acceptance period
of its offer.
* Conax, part of the Kudelski, said it had been
selected by primacom, a German cable TV provider, to provide it
with content revenue protection for its DVB cable and pay-TV
network.
* Datacolor said its vice president of human
resources, Ross McGovern, had decided to leave the company at
the beginning of March and that the search for a successor had
already been initiated.
* Schaffner Holding AG said its board of directors
had approved agenda items for its annual general meeting.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss Federal Treasury will issue information on its
latest government bond issues.