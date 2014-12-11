ZURICH Dec 11 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, following losses in the previous three
sessions as worries continue over the pace of global growth.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.5
percent at 8,978 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NESTLE
Nestle on Thursday will announce plans to open 10
skin care research centers worldwide, deepening its investment
in a faster-growing market for healthcare products.
ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK
The bank said it has agreed a deal to buy asset manager
Swisscanto from the other Swiss cantonal banks, including
Glarner Kantonalbank and Basellandschaftliche
Kantonalbank.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* UBS said 96.44 percent of shares had been
tendered into a share exchange offer for its new holding
company.
* Adecco said it holds 3.02 percent of its own
share capital, in stock.
* Barry Callebaut said its shareholders approved
all motions at an annual meeting, including a 15.50 Swiss franc
per share dividend and the election of Chief Executive Juergen
Steinemann to the board.
* Meyer Burger said it had appointed Bernhard
Gerber as the new general manager of its technology and product
centre in Thun.
* KUKA said the final acceptance rate in its
takeover offer for Swisslog was 92.2 percent.
* OC Oerlikon said it had been awarded a 10-year
long-term agreement by Snecma worth more than 90 million Swiss
francs for the supply of LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion)
engine components.
* Bank Coop said it would end its distribution
cooperation with Nationale Suisse, due to Nationale Suisse's
merger with Helvetia.
ECONOMY
SNB monetary policy assessment at 0830 GMT