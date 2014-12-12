ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Friday, mirroring a fall on other European
bourses, with political concerns over Greece sapping appetite
for risk.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.7 percent
at the open to 8,999 points, according to premarket indications
by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
Novartis said on Friday its experimental psoriasis drug
Cosentyx was better at clearing the rough skin patches
associated with the disease than Johnson & Johnson's
Stelara.
ROCHE
Roche said the head of research operations at its subsidiary
Genentech would retire at the end of the year, the latest in a
string of executives to leave the Californian biotech unit.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Starrag Group said it will reorganise its
structure into four units. It is targeting average sales growth
of at least 5 percent per year and a consolidated earnings
before interest and tax margin of at least 8 percent in coming
years.
* Bellevue Group said it had decided to not
participate in a U.S. tax programme after an investigation by a
U.S. law firm found it has not violated U.S. tax laws.
ECONOMY