ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Friday, mirroring a fall on other European bourses, with political concerns over Greece sapping appetite for risk.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.7 percent at the open to 8,999 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

Novartis said on Friday its experimental psoriasis drug Cosentyx was better at clearing the rough skin patches associated with the disease than Johnson & Johnson's Stelara.

ROCHE

Roche said the head of research operations at its subsidiary Genentech would retire at the end of the year, the latest in a string of executives to leave the Californian biotech unit.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Starrag Group said it will reorganise its structure into four units. It is targeting average sales growth of at least 5 percent per year and a consolidated earnings before interest and tax margin of at least 8 percent in coming years.

* Bellevue Group said it had decided to not participate in a U.S. tax programme after an investigation by a U.S. law firm found it has not violated U.S. tax laws.