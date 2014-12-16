ZURICH Dec 16 Swiss stocks were expected to
halt their recent slide and open flat on Tuesday, as investors
pause ahead of a spate of European economic releases which will
give clues to the health of the economy.
The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening little changed at
8,716 points, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius
Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ABB
Swiss engineering group ABB said on Tuesday it had formed a
joint venture with Hitachi to market high-voltage
direct current (HVDC) power transmission equipment in Japan.
NOVARTIS
U.S. health regulators have approved Novartis' drug Signifor
LAR as a treatment for a rare and life-threatening hormonal
disorder, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.
HOLCIM
European Union antitrust regulators on Monday approved the
proposed merger of France's Lafarge and Swiss peer
Holcim to create the world's biggest cement maker after they
promised to sell a swathe of overlapping assets.
UBS
UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, said on Tuesday
96.64 percent of shares had been tendered into an exchange offer
for a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to
ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH
Zurich airport was partially closed for several hours on
Monday evening after receiving an unspecified threat, a
spokeswoman said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schmolz + Bickenbach said its chief financial
officer Hans-Juergen Wiecha would leave the company at the end
of February, 2015. The board of directors will inform about
Wiecha's replacement in due time.
* Looser Holding said Philippe Baur appointed
managing director of Condecta Group, effective June.
* Ypsomed Holding said it intends to acquire a new
business in China in the area of injection systems.
* Evolva said it has completed its acquisition of
Allylix.
* Emmi proposed Franz Steiger as new member of its
board of directors to replace Hans Herzog who is no longer
standing.
* Swissgrid AG said its board of directors has
approved the entry of BKW Netzbeteiligung AG as a new
shareholder in the share register of Swissgrid AG.
* Nobel Biocare said its shareholders approved all
board proposals at an extraordinary general meeting.
ECONOMY