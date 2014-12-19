ZURICH Dec 19 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen
tracking gains on Wall Street, where the Dow posted its best
one-day rise in three years, extending a rally sparked by the
U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to take a "patient" approach
toward raising interest rates.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
* The Swiss drugmaker said it has agreed to pay up to $489
million to acquire Austrian biotech company Dutalys, a
specialist in the discovery and development of so-called
bi-specific antibodies.
* In a separate statement, Roche said it would discontinue a
late-stage study of investigational anti-amyloid medicine in
pre-dementia Alzheimer's disease, following a pre-planned
futility analysis and recommendation by the independent Data
Monitoring Committee.
* The company also said a late-stage study in people with
previously untreated advanced HER2-positive breast cancer showed
three of its treatments helped people live without their disease
worsening, meeting its non-inferiority endpoint.
NESTLE
Nestle said it plans to open a Nescafe Dolce Gusto
factory in Southeast Brazil next year, its first outside of
Europe, as the world's largest coffee company prepares for
rising demand in Latin America.
SYNGENTA
Chinese government approval for imports of a controversial
type of Syngenta AG biotech corn increases the likelihood the
seed maker will pay legal settlements, said some lawyers for
U.S. farmers and exporters suing for damages from grain
shipments rejected by Beijing.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Georg Fischer said Isabelle Welton and Rudolf
Huber would not stand for reelection to the company's board at
the next AGM. The board proposes to elect Eveline
* Meyer Burger said it secured orders of around
12-15 million Swiss francs over the past weeks.
* Swisslog said its shareholders elected Till
Reuter to the board as a representative of major shareholder
Kuka AG.
