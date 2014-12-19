ZURICH Dec 19 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen tracking gains on Wall Street, where the Dow posted its best one-day rise in three years, extending a rally sparked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to take a "patient" approach toward raising interest rates.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

* The Swiss drugmaker said it has agreed to pay up to $489 million to acquire Austrian biotech company Dutalys, a specialist in the discovery and development of so-called bi-specific antibodies.

* In a separate statement, Roche said it would discontinue a late-stage study of investigational anti-amyloid medicine in pre-dementia Alzheimer's disease, following a pre-planned futility analysis and recommendation by the independent Data Monitoring Committee.

* The company also said a late-stage study in people with previously untreated advanced HER2-positive breast cancer showed three of its treatments helped people live without their disease worsening, meeting its non-inferiority endpoint.

NESTLE

Nestle said it plans to open a Nescafe Dolce Gusto factory in Southeast Brazil next year, its first outside of Europe, as the world's largest coffee company prepares for rising demand in Latin America.

SYNGENTA

Chinese government approval for imports of a controversial type of Syngenta AG biotech corn increases the likelihood the seed maker will pay legal settlements, said some lawyers for U.S. farmers and exporters suing for damages from grain shipments rejected by Beijing.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Georg Fischer said Isabelle Welton and Rudolf Huber would not stand for reelection to the company's board at the next AGM.

* Meyer Burger said it secured orders of around 12-15 million Swiss francs over the past weeks.

* Swisslog said its shareholders elected Till Reuter to the board as a representative of major shareholder Kuka AG.