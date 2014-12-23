ZURICH Dec 23 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Tuesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street where
both the Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2
percent at 9,051 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss pharmaceutical group said the European Commission
had approved an additional treatment for its eyecare unit
Alcon's Travatan treatment for glaucoma, a chronic,
sight-threatening eye disease
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Actelion said it had submitted a new drug
application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seeking
approval for selexipag for the treatment of patients with
pulmonary arterial hypertension.
* Oerlikon said it had agreed to sell its Advanced
Technologies Segment to Evatec AG. Both parties have agreed not
to disclose the purchase price, the company said.
* Kudelski said it had strengthened its
collaboration with upc cablecom in Switzerland.
* EEII named Andres Heusser as its new chief
executive. Heusser will assume the role on Jan. 1.
* Goldbach Group said it had agreed to sell its 67
percent stake in Wilmaa to its founder Thomas Gabathuler.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said all items on the
agenda were approved at its extraordinary shareholder meeting on
Dec. 22.
* Cicor said it had signed a new credit agreement
in the amount of 65 million Swiss francs.
* Emmi said it had agreed to acquire Bongrain's 34
percent stake in Emmi Fondue AG. The parties have agreed not to
disclose the purchase price, the company said.
ECONOMY