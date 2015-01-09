ZURICH Jan 9 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly lower on Friday, tracking European shares down, after
industrial output from Germany unexpectedly fell in November.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.1
percent to 9,129 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche said U.S. regulators had approved its
blood test for detecting the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
and the Hepatitis B and C Viruses (HBV, HCV) in donated blood
products.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Alpiq said it expects impairments amounting to
some 1 billion Swiss francs ($983 million) after taxes, in
particular on Swiss hydropower, for 2014.
* Zueblin said it would extend its public tender
offer to all holders of 4.0 pct bonds 2011-2015.
* Bank Linth posted a FY profit of 20 million Swiss
francs ($19.5 million), up 18 percent.
* Addex said it had completed 2014 with cash and
cash equivalence of 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.77 million) as
of Dec. 31, 2014, versus 2.9 million Swiss francs in 2013.
ECONOMY
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
The Swiss National Bank said it would post a 38 billion
Swiss franc ($37.34 billion) profit for 2014 due to gains in the
value of its foreign currency and gold holdings, according to
provisional calculations.
ECONOMIC DATA
The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.4 percent in December from 3.2 percent in the
previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said
on Friday.
December inflation data at 0815 GMT