ZURICH Jan 13 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with European markets set to dip, as the relentless drop in oil prices fuels worries over corporate profits in the energy sector.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent to 9,142 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

A lawyer for a former UBS AG trader charged with engaging in a fraud conspiracy following a U.S. investigation of Libor rate manipulation on Monday urged a New York federal judge to dismiss the case.

GEBERIT

Switzerland's Geberit AG GEBN.VX posted fourth-quarter sales roughly in line with analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as sales growth in America and Asia helped to offset a flat development in Europe.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Switzerland's Lindt & Spruengli confirmed its operating profit margin target for 2014 after strong growth in North America and western Europe helped underlying sales rise 10 percent last year, far ahead of global market growth.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it had entered into a license agreement with Meiji and Fedora for the development and commercialisation of OP0595 antibiotic.

* Swisslog said its Chief Financial Officer Christian Maeder will leave the firm as of end of April 2015. Daniel Bader, previously Head Group Controlling, will become new CFO.

* Sika said sales grew 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

* Temenos Group said it expects full-year non-IFRS EBIT growth of between 11 percent and 20 percent.

* Bossard Holding said revenues rose 1.9 percent to 621.3 million Swiss francs in 2014.

* Novartis said it plans a 2015 registration drug of its leukemia drug CTL019 in 2015 with an eye on filing for approval in 2016. It also said it expects approval of its heart failure drug LCZ696 in the second half of this year.

* OTI Energy said the chairman of its board of directors Marco Marenco had resigned with immediate effect for personal reasons and to better attend his foreign business affairs.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro will remain its key monetary policy tool, the central bank's vice-chairman said in a television interview broadcast on Monday.

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was reopening a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2025 and a 2.25 percent bond maturing in 2031 in a tender.