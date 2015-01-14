ZURICH Jan 14 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in European shares, after the World Bank cut its global growth forecast for this year.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 1 percent at 9,190 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SUNRISE

Swiss mobile telecoms company Sunrise said on Wednesday it planned to list its shares on Switzerland's SIX exchange in the first half of 2015.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said it had entered into an agreement with QIAGEN that includes a provision of non-exclusive licenses to recently granted Roche patents, pertaining to the detection of mutations in the EGFR pathway.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said a group of international investors had written a letter of support to its board and management amid the disputed takeover by Saint-Gobain.

* UBS said that, after a successful conclusion of its share exchange offer, UBS AG has, as previously announced, applied to delist its shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange and the NYSE.

* Partners Group said it saw record client demand in 2014, with a total of 6.1 billion euros received in new commitments from its global client base across all private markets asset classes.

* Kuoni said it would exit from tour operating activities as it focuses on its core business.

* Kudelski said it had entered into a comprehensive product relationship with Netflix enabling it to pre-integrate its NAGRA anyCAST content protection and OpenTV connectware products with the Netflix service. Under the agreement, the pair will also dismiss all pending patent litigation in the United States and agree to a long-term stay of the pending Dutch patent litigation.

ECONOMY

Swiss bond auction result at 1000 GMT