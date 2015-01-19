ZURICH Jan 19 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly firmer on Monday, in a technical recovery to heavy losses in the previous two sessions when the market was roiled by the Swiss National Bank's decision to scrap its euro cap on the franc.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 1.2 percent at 7,990 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer, while the SMI future was 1.6 percent higher at 7,943.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said on Sunday it planned to start charging institutional and large corporate clients for Swiss franc accounts following a move by the Swiss National Bank to introduce negative interest rates.

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer said on Monday that it hadn't suffered any losses in the two days following a shock decision by the Swiss National Bank to abandon a three-year-old cap on the franc.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler said it expects to achieve a full-year net profit of roughly 900 million Swiss francs ($1.05 billion), topping its outlook of 815 million to 865 million francs, mainly due to a strong result from financing activities. The elevator and escalator manufacturer said its fourth-quarter was as expected.

* Novartis said the European Commission has approved its experimental psoriasis drug Cosentyx as a first-line systemic treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

* Gurit said it has been selected as the supplier for carbon fiber based automotive body panels at a total contract value of more than 30 million Swiss francs ($35.00 million) calculated on a multi-annual basis.

ECONOMY

*Swiss officials sought to reassure the country on Sunday that a shock decision by the central bank to scrap its cap on the franc would not destabilise the economy ahead of a crucial week in which the European Central Bank could announce a massive bond-buying programme.

* Swiss PPI data for December due at 0815 GMT.

* SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0800 GMT.

SNB

Reaction to the Swiss National Bank's scrapping of its cap on the value of the Swiss franc has been overdone, the bank's President Thomas Jordan said in a newspaper interview on Friday.

($1 = 0.8572 Swiss francs)