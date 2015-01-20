ZURICH Jan 20 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets seen tracking a rally in Asian shares after data showed China's economic growth slowed less than feared.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent to 8,185 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NESTLE

The Swiss food giant plans to invest about 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($137.93 million) in Egypt in the next few years and believes economic reforms could deliver results, its regional CEO said.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse said the recent currency volatility following the Swiss National Bank's surprise decision to scrap a three-year-old cap on the franc "has not materially impacted our capital ratios".

* Komax said it was affected by the Swiss National Bank's decision to its cap on the franc, but that it was confident of being able to compensate for the currency losses in the medium term. The company also said it had acquired a 20 percent stake in the French company Laselec SA, which develops laser-assisted cable stripping and marking solutions as well as layout boards for wire harness production.

* EFG International said the impact on its capital ratios of the Swiss National Bank's decision to scrap the cap on the franc is immaterial. The company also said revaluations of the dollar and the euro against the Swiss franc would each have a single-digit percentage impact on its profit before tax, assuming that 2015 average exchange rate remain at current levels.

* Looser Holding posted net revenue for 2014 of 487.4 million Swiss francs, a dip of 0.5 percent compared with last year.

* Comet said consolidated net sales for 2014 rose by 15.5 percent year on year to 288 million Swiss francs.

* Nobel Biocare said Danaher now controls more than 98 percent of the company and has started a squeeze out procedure. Nobel Biocare also said it had applied for the delisting of its registered shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

* ams AG posted fourth-quarter revenue of 139 million euros, above the upper end of its revenue guidance.