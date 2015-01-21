ZURICH Jan 21 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in European shares and fuelled by expectations the European Central Bank is about to launch a quantitative easing programme to boost the region's economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8,193 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SGS

The world's largest testing and inspection company SGS said its executive vice president for industrial services Frankie Ng will replace Chris Kirk as chief executive officer in March.

Lonza

The life sciences company held off giving a quantitative forecast for sales and profit growth this year, as it grapples with an unexpected surge in the Swiss franc after the country's central bank scrapped its cap on the currency.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The world's largest maker of chocolate and cocoa products said the strong Swiss franc could impact its reported figures, after sales rose 15.1 percent in the quarter to November, helped by higher cocoa bean prices.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Galenica said it increased its consolidated net sales by 1.7 percent in 2014 to 3.4 billion Swiss francs.

* ALTIN said it would implement a further share buyback to reduce capital through the issuance of tradable put options.

* Swiss Prime Site said its 300 million Swiss franc convertible bond had been converted to shareholders' equity at more than 90 percent, with a conversion price of 70.97 francs per share.

ECONOMY

Swiss ZEW investor sentiment for January due at 1000 GMT