BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S. FDA nod for budesonide capsules
* Says Zydus received final approval from USFDA for budesonide capsules
ZURICH Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS said did not experience negative revenues in its trading businesses in connection with the Swiss National Bank's announcement last week to scrap its cap on the Swiss franc.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Axson management and shareholders to acquire Axson Technologies, which specialises in epoxy and polyurethane polymer formulations.
* Basilea said the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Anti-Infective Drugs Advisory Committee voted to recommend approval for two of the company's drugs.
ECONOMY
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index