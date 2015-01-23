ZURICH Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS said did not experience negative revenues in its trading businesses in connection with the Swiss National Bank's announcement last week to scrap its cap on the Swiss franc.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Axson management and shareholders to acquire Axson Technologies, which specialises in epoxy and polyurethane polymer formulations.

* Basilea said the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Anti-Infective Drugs Advisory Committee voted to recommend approval for two of the company's drugs.