ZURICH Jan 29 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, following U.S. and Asian shares down
after the Federal Reserve signalled that it remains firmly on
track to raise interest rates this year, despite an uncertain
global outlook.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.5
percent at 8,269 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
GIVAUDAN
The fragrance and flavour maker confirmed its mid-term
guidance after net profit rose 15 percent last year, helped by
an improved operating performance and stable financial expenses.
For more click on
NOVARTIS
The European Commission on Wednesday approved a plan by
Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline to trade more
than $20 billion worth of assets, part of a reshaping of the
drug industry at a time of healthcare spending cuts and more
competition.
For more click on
BANKS
A federal judge on Wednesday said U.S. investors may pursue
a nationwide antitrust lawsuit accusing 12 major banks,
including UBS and Credit Suisse, of rigging
prices in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS said its share repurchase programme will
start on Jan. 29 and end on Dec. 30 2016 at the latest.
* Dufry said it exercised an option to buy 20
percent of the equity of Dufry Lojas Francas (DLF) for 148
million Swiss francs from its minority partner Brasif Group.
After the exercise of the option, Dufry holds 80 percent of DLF.
* Ascom said it is expecting a higher group profit
for 2014 of around 39 million Swiss francs, compared with 36.9
million francs last year.
* HOCHDORF said it increased gross sales revenue by
14.1 percent to 429.3 million Swiss francs in the past financial
year.
* Huegli Holding said 2014 sales rose by 3.6 percent
to 377 million Swiss francs, but in its outlook said currency
relations prevailing since mid-January negatively offset good
operating progress.
ECONOMY