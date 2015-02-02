ZURICH Feb 2 Swiss stocks were expected to open
higher on Monday, recouping some of their losses after the Swiss
National Bank's shock decision last month to end its currency
cap against the euro.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent
higher at 8,408 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank said on Monday it has launched a
roughly 100 million Swiss franc ($107.96 million) cost savings
programme in response to the recent appreciation of the Swiss
currency.
For more, click on
HOLCIM
Irish building materials company CRH Plc confirmed that it
agreed to pay $7.34 billion for assets from cement companies
Lafarge SA and Holcim Ltd, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday.
Lafarge said on Monday the deal included about 5 billion
euros of cash.
The Swiss Attorney General's office has opened an
investigation into possible insider trading in the securities of
cement producer Holcim Ltd, the office said in a statement on
Sunday.
For more click on
MIGROS
Migros CEO Herbert Bolliger said in an interview
with SonntagsZeitung newspaper on Sunday that he expected the
group would take losses of 40-50 million francs due to the
scrapping of the SNB's currency cap last month. He also
confirmed Migros' hotel arm Hotelplan was interested in taking
over the Swiss tour business of Kuoni, one of several
assets Kuoni is selling.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Geberit said it has received the competition
clearance for Sanitec Corp, a Nordic ceramics maker it
is acquiring for 9.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.17 billion).
* Gurit said full-year sales rose nearly 20 percent
on the year to 281.1 million francs, and that it expects
operating profit of between 4 and 4.5 percent of net sales when
it reports full results on March 17.
* Emmi said that the Capital Group Companies, Inc.
holds 5.0766 percent of the company's share capital, according
to Swiss stock exchange disclosure.
* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) had granted a second Breakthrough Therapy Designation to
its investigational cancer immunotherapy MPDL3280A (anti-PDL1).
* Novartis said the U.S. FDA had granted approval
of its Pazeo solution to relieve itch associated with eye
allergies for sale in the United States.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits at 0800 GMT
January PMI at 0830 GMT
SNB POLICY
The Swiss National Bank, which last month scrapped the cap
it had imposed on the value of the franc, is unofficially
targeting an exchange rate of 1.05-1.10 francs per euro, a Swiss
newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the bank.
($1 = 8.2713 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.9263 Swiss francs)