ZURICH Feb 3 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, in line with European shares on hopes for a Greek debt deal, which prompted a late rally among U.S. stocks.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,460 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer could afford another deal of around 60 billion Swiss francs ($65 billion) in assets it is taking on with its purchase of Merrill Lynch's overseas wealth arm, after it cuts franc spending, its chief executive said.

STRAUMANN

The dental implant maker said it would reduce bonuses for Swiss-based staff and management to cut costs after the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc, triggering an appreciation of the currency.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Chipmaker AMS said it expected its revenues to come to 145-150 million euros in the first quarter after posting a 5 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in sales to 139 million in the final quarter of last year. [AMS.S>

* Bucher said it anticipates a 2014 profit just short of the record mark set in 2013. Not taking into account the recent appreciation of the Swiss franc, it sees 2015 sales down slightly.

* Cosmo said it had filed a lawsuit with Santarus against Par for patent infringement of Uceris patents.

* Oerlikon said it had successfully closed the sale of its Advanced Technologies Segment to the Swiss-based company, Evatec AG.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank reported a 2014 profit after tax of 181.5 million Swiss francs, up 1.3 percent over last year, and said the Swiss National Bank's scrapping of its cap on the franc would affect expected interest income in 2015.

* Pargesa said the vice-chairman of its board, veteran Belgian entrepreneur Albert Frere, would not stand for reelection at the investment firm's shareholder meeting in May, after stepping down as Chief Executive and chairman of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in April.

* Roche said it had launched its $50-per-share cash offer for Foundation Medicine, which is due to run through March 2. It had announced plans to make the offer on Jan. 12.

* Conzzeta said its chairman Ernst Baertschi will lead management on a temporary basis after the company and Chief Executive Robert Suter decided to part ways by mutual agreement, and that despite the more difficult conditions caused by the far stronger Swiss franc, it is continuing the growth strategy it has begun.

ECONOMY

The Swiss government said president Simonetta Sommaruga met with European Union officials including Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Monday, and determined that "intensive consultations" would be required to address a popular vote in Switzerland calling for limits on migration from the bloc.

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 2.1 percent in December to 15.776 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.