ZURICH Feb 9 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly lower on Monday, tracking European shares, after
Chinese data disappointed and added to concerns about the health
of the world's second-largest economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4
percent lower at 8,551 points, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is launching a specialty finance company to
invest in the unrated debt of small or midsize U.S. companies,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
For more, click on
UBS
The U.S. Department of Justice is examining currency-linked
investments offered by Barclays and UBS, the Financial
Times reported.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved lucentis (ranibizumab injection) for treatment of
diabetic retinopathy in people with diabetic macular edema.
* Goldbach Group said Ronald Sauser would leave the
Board of Directors effective immediately to prevent a conflict
of interest between new duties and the group.
* Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH) said it had asked the
Swiss takeover board to rule that the sale of shares in SWH by
the Burkard family to Saint-Gobain should not trigger
a duty of Saint-Gobain to launch public tender offer to public
shareholders of Sika.
* Evolva said revenues in 2014 slightly exceeded 10
million Swiss francs and it expects a further increase in
revenue in 2015.
* Valartis Group said it will post an overall loss
for the 2014 financial year, taking into consideration
exceptional factors arising out of continued and discontinued
operations.
ECONOMY
* SNB sight deposits at 0800 GMT
* The Swiss National Bank is prepared to intervene in
foreign exchange markets and has room to lower already negative
interest rates if necessary to weaken the franc, the central
bank's chairman said. For more click on