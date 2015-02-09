ZURICH Feb 9 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Monday, tracking European shares, after Chinese data disappointed and added to concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,551 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is launching a specialty finance company to invest in the unrated debt of small or midsize U.S. companies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

UBS

The U.S. Department of Justice is examining currency-linked investments offered by Barclays and UBS, the Financial Times reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved lucentis (ranibizumab injection) for treatment of diabetic retinopathy in people with diabetic macular edema.

* Goldbach Group said Ronald Sauser would leave the Board of Directors effective immediately to prevent a conflict of interest between new duties and the group.

* Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH) said it had asked the Swiss takeover board to rule that the sale of shares in SWH by the Burkard family to Saint-Gobain should not trigger a duty of Saint-Gobain to launch public tender offer to public shareholders of Sika.

* Evolva said revenues in 2014 slightly exceeded 10 million Swiss francs and it expects a further increase in revenue in 2015.

* Valartis Group said it will post an overall loss for the 2014 financial year, taking into consideration exceptional factors arising out of continued and discontinued operations.

ECONOMY

* SNB sight deposits at 0800 GMT

* The Swiss National Bank is prepared to intervene in foreign exchange markets and has room to lower already negative interest rates if necessary to weaken the franc, the central bank's chairman said.