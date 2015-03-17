ZURICH, March 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday at 9,229 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank will pay $10 million in cash and provide $6.25 million worth of advisory work to Freeport-McMoRan Inc to settle allegations it contributed to the natural resources company having overpaid significantly for two oil and gas companies.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it had received European Union approval for Jakavi for the treatment of adult patients with polycythemia vera who are resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea.

* Syngenta said the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment had approved its Bt11 x GA21 double stack corn seed for commercial cultivation in the country and that the double stack will be available for the 2015/2016 season.

* Sika said it had agreed to acquire Axson Technologies, which specialises in epoxy and polyurethane polymer formulations and has annual sales of 75 million Swiss francs ($74.45 million).

* Flughafen Zuerich AG said net profit amounted to 205.9 million francs in 2014, 68.8 million francs higher than the previous year.

* Forbo Holding said full-year profit rose by 5.1 percent in local currencies to 123.6 million francs. The company also said sales and profit this year will be eroded once the local results are translated into Swiss francs.

* Bobst posted a net result for 2014 of 53 million Swiss francs, up from 27.7 million francs in 2013.

* Molecular Partners announced the appointment of Andreas Harstrick as chief medical officer and new member of its management team.

* Leonteq will propose that the ordinary general meeting on April 22 elects Patrik Gisel, chief executive-elect of the Raiffeisen Group, as a new member of its board.

* Kuoni posted a net result for 2014 of 67.4 million Swiss francs, slightly down from 69.2 million francs the year before. It also said the Swiss central bank's removal of a currency cap is likely to have a significant negative impact on the group's consolidated accounts.

* Komax Systems LCF SA, a division of Komax Group, said it will implement cost-cutting measures and around 40 of its 150-strong workforce are likely to be affected.

* Swiss Prime said profit fell by 16.6 percent in 2014 to 286.7 million francs.

* Gurit posted net profit of 11.1 million francs for 2014, up from 0.1 million francs in 2013.

* SFS Group said it is acquiring Thomas Minder Holding AG to strengthen its domestic market position in the distribution and logistics segment.

* Bellevue Group said shareholders had elected Thomas von Planta as the company's new chairman at its annual general meeting.

ECONOMY

($1 = 1.0074 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)