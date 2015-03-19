ZURICH, March 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday at 9,281
points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Meyer Burger said it has extended a loan
agreement secured by mortgage certificates of 30 million Swiss
francs ($30.3 million) by two years, and also extended a 150
million franc loan agreement to fund acquisitions and working
capital, due to expire next month, with a guarantee limit of 90
million francs. Both credit lines now run until the end of April
2017.
* Georg Fischer said investors elected Eveline
Saupper as a new member of the company's board at a shareholder
meeting and approved all other board proposals, including a
consultative one on executive pay.
* Comet said 2014 net income rose 63.3 percent to
26.3 million Swiss francs. The removal of the Swiss National
Bank's cap on the franc means net income for this year will be
lower than in 2014, the firm said.
* Cosmo reported a rise in 2014 net profit to 73.3
million euros from 68.7 million in the previous year.
* BKW Group said it swung to a net profit of 291.9
million francs from a year-ago loss and will propose an increase
in the dividend to 1.60 francs per share, from 1.20 francs last
year.
ECONOMY
The Swiss government cut its growth forecasts for this year
and next after the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the
franc, but said there were no signs of a severe slowdown.
For more, click on
Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 3.9 percent in
February to 16.125 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs
Office said on Thursday.
For more, click on
SNB quarterly policy decision due at 0830 GMT
($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)