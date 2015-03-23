ZURICH, March 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,397 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

LGT BANK

LGT, Liechtenstein's biggest bank, said on Monday full-year net profit rose more than 18 percent and its assets increased because it won fresh funds off clients and after it integrated the acquisition of client portfolios from HSBC.

UBS

An Australian regulator plans to request information from UBS after a senior politician said he had the bank change an analyst's report about a $13 billion electricity network that it is helping the government sell, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Wolfgang Reitzle says he will remain chairman of Swiss cement maker Holcim formally, and that he will share day-to-day business with Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont, in an interview with German daily Handelsblatt. Lafont is taking on the role non-executive co-chairman, alongside Reitzle, it emerged on Friday as part of revised terms of push through a deal creating the world's top cement business.

* Actelion said that it has received approval from relevant authorities to launch the repurchase of up to 10 million shares, or 8.76 percent of currently issued capital, over three years.

* Saint-Gobain Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar repeated his opposition to combining the French firm's mortar business with that of Switzerland's Sika, in an interview with Tages-Anzeiger on Saturday. De Chalendar also argues in favour of Saint-Gobain taking over a majority stake in Sika, which is being hotly contested by parts of the Swiss company's board and management.

* Clariant will continue to make smaller acquisitions but doesn't expect a major, transforming deal, its Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann says in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft. The Swiss chemicals firm aims to maintain a payout ratio to shareholders of up to 35 percent of its adjusted profits, Kottmann says.

* Novartis said new data showed its Cosentyx treatment for psoriasis is "significantly superior" to Stelara and clears skin in nearly 80 percent of patients with the condition.

* SHL Telemedicine said it will acquire Munich-based GPH Gesellschaft für Patientenhilfe for 7.6 million euros ($8.22 million) in cash, a deal the company expects to add up to 10 million euros in revenue and contribute to earnings already this year. SHL said it will finance the transaction, expected to close within a short time-frame, through a combination of existing cash and new debt.

* Gottex said it will postpone its annual results to March 30, from March 23, due to the complexity of preparing its first set of audited consolidated accounts after the merger with EIM Group and certain other technical factors.

ECONOMY

Swiss sight deposits due at 0800 GMT

